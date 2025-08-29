Sports
Home Run Betting Picks Heat Up in MLB Action
PHILADELPHIA, PA — As the MLB season progresses, fans eagerly anticipate exciting home run props, especially on a bustling game day. With numerous attractive options available at FanDuel Sportsbook, enthusiasts are gearing up to place their bets based on today’s matchups.
Michael Harris II is poised to perform strongly this coming Thursday. Despite a challenging season start, Harris has rebounded in August, boasting a .400 wOBA and .291 ISO. His solid performance occurs against a struggling Aaron Nola, who has allowed eight earned runs and two homers in his initial two starts since returning from injury.
Betting on home runs specifically sees Harris favored due to the positive matchup against Nola, who struggles defensively against left-handed batters. The pitcher’s dismal .388 wOBA against lefties raises hopes for Harris’s chances of hitting a dinger at Citizens Bank Park.
Juan Soto, similarly, has rebounded after a slow July, posting a remarkable .396 wOBA in August. His stats suggest he should be a strong contender for a home run against Nola, especially given Soto’s successful history against right-handed pitching.
The upcoming showdown sees Adam Mazur, expected to start for the visiting team, struggling this season, allowing 1.76 HR/9 at the Triple-A level before being called up. This further elevates the chances for hitters like Trent Grisham, who has delivered impressive numbers, particularly on the road, making him a candidate to hit a home run.
As FanDuel tracks the momentum of the season, odds can change swiftly based on player performance and match conditions. Today’s matchups are set to keep fans on the edge of their seats, whether they are rooting for home runs or impressive pitching performances.
