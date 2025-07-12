CHICAGO — As Major League Baseball prepares for the annual Home Run Derby and All-Star break, the midseason awards are about to be announced. With a nod to Aaron Judge‘s remarkable performance, this year’s selections promise to stir debate.

Aaron Judge, captain of the New York Yankees, has taken center stage with a first-half batting record that elevates him above the competition. He boasts a staggering .360 batting average, with 60 home runs projected for the season. This remarkable performance raises the conversation surrounding the Most Valuable Player award, as many feel fatigue over awarding the same player multiple times.

In contrast, Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, despite his impressive 36 home runs, is considered a runner-up and not the frontrunner for MVP honors. The comparison between Judge’s extraordinary numbers and Raleigh’s achievements highlights a significant gap that MVP voters must consider.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is another outstanding candidate, despite concerns about repeating past victories in the MVP race. Ohtani has recorded 54 home runs and 21 steals so far, positioning himself as a significant threat in the American League.

As the awards approach, other players also enter the conversation. Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers continues his dominance on the mound, leading in key metrics such as ERA and strikeout rates. Meanwhile, players like Luis Robert Jr. are receiving criticism for their poor performances, raising discussions about potential Least Valuable Player awards.

With midseason evaluations ongoing, fans and analysts alike eagerly await the outcomes and predictions of the remainder of the season. The Home Run Derby and All-Star festivities promise not only awards but captivating performances that will leave a lasting impression as teams prepare for the second half of the season.