LA Homeless Count Revamped Amid Federal Funding Cuts

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has adjusted the count of sheltered individuals in the city, resulting in a reported decline in homelessness in the region. This marked the second consecutive year of decreased numbers, with a 3.4% drop in Los Angeles City and 4% countywide, according to LAHSA’s annual report released this week.

In a recent update on July 7, LAHSA officials revised the city’s count downward by 437 people shortly before releasing the public data. The changes were made without prior notification to local elected officials who had received earlier figures. LAHSA spokesperson Ahmad Chapman explained that this was due to the misclassification of several interim housing units as being within city limits.

Councilmember Monica Rodriguez expressed concerns over the lack of transparency, stating, “Any changes made to the numbers, the public is entitled to know because these are their taxpayer dollars that are being used for this work.” LAHSA clarified that it briefed city officials about the revisions only after LAist inquired about the discrepancies.

The 2025 count is part of a federally mandated survey conducted by LAHSA every two years. The agency reported a total of 43,699 homeless individuals residing in the city, with the majority classified as unsheltered. This year’s data collected in February included both those in shelters as well as those living outdoors.

Despite the reported decline, concerns linger regarding the accuracy and validity of the figures. Advocates and officials alike have questioned LAHSA’s counting methods, claiming potential undercounts in the homeless population. Councilmember John Lee highlighted the need for a reliable system of reporting to ensure that decisions are based on accurate data.

In defense of the count, LAHSA pointed out that challenges could arise during the intensive data collection process, including a reduction in volunteer participation this year. The agency also emphasized that their data is essential for guiding policy and funding decisions.

Furthermore, LAHSA indicated that the changes in data stemmed from HUD compliance issues regarding how scattered site beds are recorded. The organization hopes to refine their methodology for the following year’s count to improve accuracy.

As the city continues to address the homelessness crisis against the backdrop of federal funding cuts that reduced LAist’s budget by $3.5 million, Mayor Karen Bass reaffirmed the necessity of ongoing efforts in supporting unhoused Angelenos. “Change is possible when we refuse to accept encampments as normal and refuse to leave people behind,” she said in a statement.