Homeowner Shoots Two Masked Intruders Posing as Police in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – A homeowner shot and killed two masked men in Houston late Friday night after they posed as police officers and attempted a home invasion. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Bellnole Drive, southeast of the city, according to the Houston Police Department (HPD).

The suspects, reportedly wearing bulletproof vests marked with badges and ski masks, claimed they were at the residence to serve a warrant. However, the homeowner became suspicious as there were no patrol cars or police lights present at the scene, said Lt. Khan from HPD.

“They became suspicious because they have a Ring camera and the suspects were stating they had a warrant, but it’s just two people, and they’re masked up and no police cars, no lights or anything like that,” Lt. Khan noted in a statement.

As the situation escalated, the suspects fired shots into the home through the front door. The homeowner then returned fire, striking both intruders. Upon arrival, officers attempted CPR, but both suspects were later pronounced dead at the scene, police reported.

Fortunately, the homeowners were unharmed, and there was a child inside the home at the time who also remained safe, officials indicated. Investigators believed the suspects were in their 20s and had been equipped for an aggressive entry.

Detectives spent several hours combing the scene for evidence and reviewing doorbell camera footage as part of their investigation. HPD spokespersons stated they are keen on developing leads and have urged anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

“If you’re ever unsure whether it is really the police outside your door, look for visible police cars with lights and sirens,” HPD Detective Kyle Stringer advised, pointing out that real officers do not wear ski masks.