Homewood Seeks Dismissal of Petition for Video Release in Shooting Case

Homewood, Alabama – The city of Homewood is asking a court to dismiss a petition filed by the family of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed on June 23. The petition, filed by attorney Leroy Maxwell on behalf of the victim’s mother, Vivian Sterling, seeks to release video footage and documents related to the incident.

The petition was filed in Jefferson County Court last week as the family considers a potential wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit. It demands the release of body-camera footage, incident reports, and the names of all officers involved. Maxwell stated, “We don’t know what’s on the video, good or bad, but it needs to be seen. The family deserves the truth. And the community deserves accountability.”

In response, Homewood’s attorneys argued that the petition should be denied because the family has not yet filed a lawsuit. Court documents indicate that the information sought is only available during the discovery process post-lawsuit. “Everything Ms. Peoples seeks may one day be available in discovery after the action is brought,” the city’s response noted.

Additionally, the city argues that law enforcement investigation documents are protected by law and that the requested evidence is already with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), which is currently investigating the case.

Questions arose over the details of the shooting incident. Police reported that a veteran officer approached the vehicle due to increased criminal activity in the area. The officer allegedly smelled marijuana and ordered the occupants out of the vehicle. They claim that Peoples resisted arrest and grabbed a gun, leading to the officer shooting him. The family disputes this narrative, insisting that Peoples was not armed and did not resist.

ALEA denied the family’s request to view the footage, citing concerns that releasing it would jeopardize the investigation. Protests have occurred in response to the shooting at various locations, including the Homewood Police Department and Homewood City Hall.

Peoples was a standout athlete and was preparing to continue his studies at Alabama A & M University in criminal justice in hopes of becoming a detective.

The hearing for the petition is scheduled for August 4.