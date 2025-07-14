2026 Honda Prelude Unveiled at Goodwood Festival of Speed

GOODWOOD, England — Honda has officially revived the Prelude name, showcasing the 2026 Prelude prototype at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 10 to 13. With its sharp design and hybrid powertrain, the new Prelude promises to deliver both driving pleasure and practicality, turning heads amidst a backdrop of high-performance vehicles.

Finished in a striking Boost Blue Pearl, the Prelude’s sleeker profile incorporates a long hood and a smooth, sloping roof, reminiscent of its storied past while incorporating modern styling cues. The prototype displayed at Goodwood features functional side mirrors, slim LED headlights, and a full-width rear lightbar for a contemporary look, unlike the earlier concept version shown at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show.

Powered by Honda’s e:HEV two-motor hybrid system, the Prelude is expected to utilize a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine similar to that found in the Civic e:HEV. Although exact specifications have not been confirmed, estimates suggest around 200 horsepower. Additionally, the new S+ Shift technology is designed to enhance the driving experience, mimicking quick gear shifts without requiring a manual transmission.

Inside, the Prelude features a familiar yet distinct layout compared to the Civic, with a premium feel akin to the Acura Integra. The bucket seats are embossed with the Prelude logo, emphasizing the vehicle’s sporty capabilities. A nine-inch touchscreen sits above a mesh panel for climate controls, while the S+ button aims to provide a more spirited driving experience.

At Goodwood, the Prelude was a refreshing presence among performance heavyweights such as the Ferrari F80 and Hyundai Ioniq 6 N. Rejecting the formula of raw power, Honda emphasized style and enjoyment with a vehicle that is both affordable and fun. As it made its ascent up the hillclimb, the Prelude stood out as a testament to how driving enjoyment doesn’t solely rely on horsepower or a hefty price tag.

With the 2026 Prelude, Honda aims to reignite interest in a classic nameplate while adapting to modern automotive trends, promising a blend of nostalgia and innovation.