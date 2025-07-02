Honda Recalls Over 65,000 Accord Vehicles Due to Safety Concerns

Detroit, MI – Honda has recalled more than 65,000 vehicles over an issue that could cause them to roll away when in park. The recall affects certain 2013 Honda Accord models, which may have a driveshaft that can corrode and break due to exposure to road salt and other contaminants.

According to Honda, a broken driveshaft can lead to a loss of drive power or a vehicle rollaway if the parking brake is not applied. “Both scenarios can increase the risk of a crash or injury,” the company explained in an announcement posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

This recent recall expands on a previous one designated as 20V769, which covered 235,034 Honda Accord vehicles from 2013 to 2015. In that instance, the driveshafts were allegedly assembled with a lubricant that compromised their protective coating, making them more vulnerable to damage.

The new recall impacts 65,115 2013 Honda Accord vehicles. Honda has instructed its dealers to inspect and replace the faulty driveshaft assemblies at no cost to the vehicle owners. Official letters regarding the recall will be sent out by the manufacturer on August 11, 2023.

Owners of the affected vehicles can reach out to Honda’s customer service at 1-888-234-2138 for more information.