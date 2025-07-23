Sports
Honduran Football Season Kickoff Promises Exciting Matches and Competition
San Pedro Sula, Honduras—The Honduran football season is officially back as the 2025 Liga Nacional Apertura tournament kicks off on Tuesday, July 22. Fans are eager for the excitement, especially with Platense FC returning to the top tier and a tightly packed schedule already in place for the first eight match days.
The inaugural match will take place at Estadio Francisco Morazán, where Real España hosts Olancho FC at 7:30 PM. This thrilling opening game sets the tone for an action-packed season.
Wednesday, July 23, will feature two additional matches. Lobos UPNFM will go head-to-head with Génesis at 5:15 PM, while defending champions Olimpia will debut their title against newly promoted Club Deportivo Choloma at 7:30 PM in Estadio Rubén Deras. The match week will wrap up on Thursday, July 24, when Victoria squares off against Marathón at 7:00 PM.
Motagua will enjoy a break during the opening week, but fans eagerly anticipate the return of “Tiburón” Platense FC. They will make their season debut on Saturday, July 26, facing Real España at 5:15 PM. Additionally, the match between Platense and Juticalpa has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 30, at 3:00 PM.
The classic matches are set to add extra excitement to the season as well. In week three, fans can look forward to the highly anticipated clash between Motagua and Olimpia at Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés on Saturday, August 2, followed by Real España versus Marathón on Sunday, August 3.
Benjamín Romero, the commissioner of Liga Nacional, assured fans that the schedule adjustments, accommodating Platense’s return, were made smoothly after discussions with team directors. “All clubs agreed, and we are ready to kick off the season,” he said in an interview with Canal 5.
With eleven teams competing and high hopes riding on the outcome, the Honduran football community is ready as the ball begins to roll tonight, igniting the pursuit of glory in the Liga Nacional de Honduras.
