Honduras Faces Curaçao in Critical Gold Cup Match

MIAMI – Honduras will take on Curaçao in Group B of the Concacaf Gold Cup on Tuesday at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. Honduras is currently in second place in Group B with three points from a win and a loss.

The team earned its first victory against El Salvador, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Romell Quioto and Dixon Ramírez. Meanwhile, Curaçao remains undefeated, holding two points after two draws, including a dramatic 1-1 tie against Canada where Jeremy Antonisse scored a last-minute equalizer.

This match marks the second encounter between Honduras and Curaçao in Gold Cup history, with their last showdown resulting in a 1-0 win for Curaçao back in June 2019. Additionally, they met in the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League, where Curaçao stunned Honduras with a 2-1 victory on Honduran soil.

Curaçao has also historically defeated Honduras, scoring a 2-0 victory in the CCCF Championship back in 1955. Their most recent match on neutral ground was in December 1973, resulting in a 2-2 draw during World Cup Qualifying.

In all competitions, the teams have faced each other 13 times, with Honduras winning five matches and Curaçao also claiming five victories, along with three draws. Moving forward, Honduras needs a win to secure their place in the knockout stage.

Coach Jesse Marsch has emphasized the need for his team to manage the game effectively. After disappointing performances, the focus will be crucial in this must-win situation for both teams. The stakes are high as Honduras aims for advancement while Curaçao seeks to make their mark against a strong opponent.

The match is set to kick off at 10:00 PM ET with both teams hoping to improve their standings in a tightly contested group.