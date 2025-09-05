Honduras Faces Haiti in Critical World Cup Qualifier

WILLEMSTAD, Curazao — Honduras will kick off its World Cup qualifying campaign on September 5, 2025, against Haiti in a match that promises to be a challenging encounter. The game will start at 6:00 PM local time as both teams compete for a vital win in the CONCACAF qualifiers.

This match takes place at the Ergilio Hato Stadium in Curazao, which was chosen as a neutral venue due to the ongoing political and social turmoil in Haiti. The decision was made at the end of August, highlighting the challenges faced by the Haitian team.

Honduras, under coach Reinaldo Rueda, aims to secure its first World Cup berth since 2014. The team has made significant preparations, with notable players like goalkeeper Menjivar and defenders Deybi Flores and Alvarez taking the field. However, Honduras will be without key players Kervin Arriaga and Denil Maldonado due to injuries.

Haiti, coached by Migné, is fielding a strong lineup including seasoned players with experience in European leagues. Jean and some other stars have shown promising performances in recent tournaments, making the Haitian squad a formidable opponent.

This match is vital for both teams as they seek to secure a place in the World Cup 2026. Only the top team in the group will qualify directly, while the second-best teams will advance to a playoff.

Fans are excited about the matchup as both teams have something to prove. The game is expected to showcase competitive football, and analysts suggest it could be a close contest.

As the kickoff approaches, the anticipation builds. Honduras is slightly favored, but Haiti’s recent form could lead to a surprising outcome. Both teams are looking forward to making a statement in this crucial qualifier.