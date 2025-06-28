Honduras Faces Panama in Crucial Gold Cup Quarterfinal

PHOENIX, Arizona — The Honduras national soccer team arrived in Phoenix on Friday, preparing for a vital quarterfinal match against Panama in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, set for Saturday, June 28.

After securing their place in the quarterfinals during their stay in Santa Clara, California, the team now heads to the sweltering heat of Phoenix, a city known for its NFL enthusiasm.

Despite arriving shortly before match time, Honduras opted not to hold a walk-through at State Farm Stadium, where they will compete for a spot in the semifinals. The game is scheduled to kick off at 5:15 PM local time.

The Bicolor Honduran team concluded their final training session in California to minimize exposure to Arizona’s extreme temperatures. Similarly, Panama conducted their training sessions in Austin, Texas, to avoid heat stress.

Once they arrive in Arizona, the Honduran squad will settle into their hotel as they prepare for the crucial match. Their opponent, Panama, aims to secure a place in their second consecutive semifinals.

Panama’s coach, Thomas Christiansen, acknowledged the challenges keeping his team focused amidst rising expectations. He emphasized that both teams deserve recognition for reaching this stage of the tournament.

Christiansen remarked, “This game is all about focusing on the match itself. We know Honduras is a formidable team, and it will be a tightly contested game.”

The game marks the fifth time these two teams have met in the Gold Cup, with Honduras historically leading the series. A draw will lead straight to penalty kicks, with no extra time played.

Fans can watch the match live on ESPN and stream it via Disney Plus, offering broader access compared to previous group-stage matches.

As both teams prepare for what promises to be a thrilling encounter, the stakes have never been higher for either side.