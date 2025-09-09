Sports
Honduras Hosts Nicaragua in World Cup Qualifying Match
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras – The Final Round of World Cup qualifying continues as Honduras hosts Nicaragua on Tuesday at the Estadio Nacional José de la Paz Herrera. Honduras seeks its first victory after earning a point from a scoreless draw against Haiti in its last match.
Goalkeeper Edrick Menjívar made seven saves to keep a clean sheet and ensure the draw. Nicaragua, meanwhile, aims for its first win in the Final Round after a 1-1 draw against Costa Rica. Byron Bonilla scored from the penalty spot to help the Azul y Blanco earn a point in their opener.
This match marks the third encounter between the two teams in Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, and the 23rd overall meeting. Honduras has historically dominated the rivalry with 18 wins against one by Nicaragua, along with three matches ending in a draw.
The upcoming clash will be the first time Honduras and Nicaragua face off in the Final Round of World Cup qualifying. They previously met twice during the qualifying rounds for the 2002 World Cup, with Honduras winning both matches: 3-0 on March 4, 2000, in San Pedro Sula, and 1-0 on April 16, 2000, in Diriamba.
Nicaragua’s only victory against Honduras came on March 12, 1965, when they won 2-0 in the Preliminary Round of the Concacaf Nations Championship in San Salvador. The goals were scored by Pedro “Peche” Jirón and Gerardo Barrios.
Honduras has achieved 18 wins, scored 71 goals, and recorded three draws in their previous encounters, while Nicaragua has secured one victory with 14 goals.
