Sports
Honduras, Mexico Advance in 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinals
Miami, FL – Quarterfinal action of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup began at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Four teams competed for a spot in the tournament’s Semifinals.
In the day’s first matchup, Honduras defeated Panama in a thrilling penalty shootout, winning 5-4 after a 1-1 tie in regulation. Honduras celebrated their victory and moved ahead to the next round.
Meanwhile, Mexico secured a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia, also advancing to the Semifinals. Honduras and Mexico will face off in a highly anticipated Semifinal on Tuesday, July 2, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Remaining tickets for all Knockout Stage matches are available for fans eager to watch. Quarterfinal play continues tomorrow, Sunday, June 29, with an exciting doubleheader at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Canada will challenge Guatemala at 4:00 p.m. ET, followed by the United States against Costa Rica at 7:00 p.m. ET. The survivors of these matches will join Honduras and Mexico in the July 2 Semifinal at Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri.
The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Final is scheduled for Sunday, July 6, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This year marks the first time the Gold Cup Final will be hosted in Texas.
Fans can watch the seven Knockout Stage matches on various platforms including Fox Sports, Televisa-Univision, and ESPN, while the matches will also be available on Concacaf’s YouTube channel.
