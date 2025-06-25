Honduras Needs Mental Control Against Curaçao for Gold Cup Advancement

Mexico City, Mexico – Honduras‘ football team will need strong mental control when they face Curaçao in the Gold Cup on Tuesday. Coach Reinaldo Rueda emphasized the importance of mental focus at a press conference on Monday.

After two matches, Honduras is second in Group B with three points, trailing Canada by one point. Curaçao and El Salvador are also competing in the group, with two and one points, respectively.

“We have a very tough and demanding opponent ahead of us. I hope we maintain that mental control to overcome this phase. It’s our goal to make a strong statement and continue to solidify the team,” Rueda stated.

Rueda described the upcoming game as tactical and strategic. He expressed hope that Honduras will dominate possession of the ball. He acknowledged the athleticism of the Curaçao team, saying, “If we can figure out their game, it will show us that we can keep progressing in this Gold Cup.”

In the last group match, Honduras will play against Curaçao while El Salvador faces Canada. The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the knockout stage.

Rueda highlighted the necessity of determination and concentration, saying, “Curaçao is a very balanced team with experienced players, and we must stay focused to secure a victory.”