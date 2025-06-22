Honduras vs. El Salvador: 2025 Gold Cup Live Stream Details Revealed

HOUSTON, Texas — Honduras faces El Salvador on June 21, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET during the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup at Shell Energy Stadium. After a humiliating 6-0 loss to Canada, pressure is mounting on Honduras to recover against their regional rivals.

The match is crucial for both teams, who are seeking their first win in the tournament after disappointing results earlier. Honduras aims to bounce back after suffering their worst Gold Cup defeat in history. El Salvador, meanwhile, is looking for their first Gold Cup victory since 2021, following a goalless draw against Curaçao.

Head coach Reinaldo Rueda of Honduras is expected to make changes to the lineup, looking for new energy in a team that had previously won four consecutive matches. Rueda has stated, “We are focused on making a turnaround after the last game’s setback.”

El Salvador’s head coach Hernan Gomez, on the other hand, plans to maintain his lineup, aiming to build on their recent defensive performance. Gomez said, “We are prepared and ready to take on this challenge. It’s time to seize the moment.”

For viewers in the U.S., the match will be streamed live on platforms including Fubo, FS1, and Univision. Fans looking to watch from outside the U.S. may need a virtual private network (VPN) to access the live stream, allowing them to connect securely to servers in areas with access.

Both teams have a competitive history, with Honduras historically dominating matches, winning both prior Gold Cup encounters without allowing a goal. The intensity of this rivalry promises a high-stakes showdown filled with excitement.

As both teams strive for victory, every chance will count, making this matchup a must-watch for soccer fans.