Honduras Upsets Panama to Reach Gold Cup Semifinals

PHOENIX, Arizona — Honduras advanced to the semifinals of the Gold Cup 2025 after a thrilling penalty shootout against Panama on June 29. The match ended in a 1-1 draw after regulation time, leading to a dramatic penalty shootout that saw Honduras win 5-4.

The game started with Panama taking the lead when Ismael Díaz scored a penalty in the first half. However, Honduras equalized in the 82nd minute with a goal from Anthony Lozano, setting the stage for the late drama.

As neither team scored in the remaining time, the match moved to penalties, where Honduras emerged victorious. Edrick Menjivar, the Honduran goalkeeper, became the star with several crucial saves, helping secure the win for his team.

“We showed a lot of resilience,” said Honduras head coach Reinaldo Rueda after the match. “We knew we had to step up in the second half, and the players delivered.”

Honduras will now face the winner of the match between the United States and Costa Rica in the semifinals. The match will take place on July 2 at Levi's Stadium in California.

Speaking about their next opponent, Rueda added, “We will face whoever it is with the same intensity and commitment. We aim to keep our dream alive.”

Honduras last reached the semifinals of the Gold Cup in 2013. With this victory, they hope to lift the trophy for the first time since then.