Hong Kong Cricketer Reflects on Journey to International Play

Dubai, UAE — Hong Kong cricketer Jan Coetzee, 36, has made a remarkable journey from uncertainty to becoming a key player on his national squad. After being released by the Lions in South Africa in 2019, he contemplated leaving cricket altogether.

Coetzee faced challenges once he relocated to Hong Kong with his wife, Lindy, who accepted a teaching job there. His move was initially for work, but he kept his cricket gear in mind after a former first-class cricketer encouraged him to stay connected to the sport.

Upon arriving, he found Hong Kong challenging due to Covid-19 restrictions, with shuttered restaurants and compulsory masks. Yet, he discovered the local cricket culture was thriving, despite the limitations.

“I turned up there with no expectations, honestly,” Coetzee said. “It was just to get outdoors, rather than being locked in.” Over time, he found talented competitors who sparked his interest in pursuing cricket further. “That got me dreaming,” he added.

Playing club cricket under difficult conditions made him appreciate the resources he had back in South Africa. Despite limited facilities, Coetzee’s dedication led to his impressive performance, securing his place on the national team and becoming a professional coach.

Although Hong Kong recently missed qualifying for the 2026 T20 World Cup, Coetzee remains optimistic. “We are very disappointed, but with the new coach and the energy of the squad, we’re excited about what’s ahead,” he said.

His cricket journey has taken him to places like Nepal, Oman, and the UAE, and he feels grateful for the second chance he has been given. “We love the city so much,” Coetzee stated. “The cricket crowd is growing, the local kids have so much talent, and the passion is unbelievable.”

Reflecting on his past, he acknowledges how close he came to leaving cricket and how important it was to hold onto his passion. “I never thought I’d find this in Hong Kong. But now I know exactly why Ben told me to pack that cricket bag,” Coetzee concluded.