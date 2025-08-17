News
Hong Kong Family Struggles with Sweltering Summer Heat in Makeshift Home
HONG KONG — On a sweltering summer afternoon, Yeung Fong-yan’s flat felt like an oven. Her air conditioner ran at full blast, but the tiny room still baked in the heat, with a thermometer inside reading 36°C (96.8°F).
“Sometimes it’s so hot we can’t even sleep,” Yeung said, seated on her small bed that also serves as a couch and dining table. Her 13-year-old grandson had just returned home from school, exhausted and drenched in sweat after climbing nine floors to reach their apartment.
The two live together in a rooftop structure within an elevator-less building in the crowded Sham Shui Po district. Like many low-income families in the area, they have been pushed into makeshift housing due to soaring rents and a chronic shortage of public homes in Hong Kong.
Residents in Sham Shui Po face extreme heat during the summer months, as urban development and climate change continue to impact living conditions. Yeung’s living space exemplifies the challenges faced by many in a city that claims to be a global financial hub. The stark reality of their situation highlights the growing concern over affordable housing and climate resilience in rapidly urbanizing areas.
“We make do with what we have,” Yeung said, her voice tinged with hope despite the hardships. As temperatures rise, families like hers fear what the future holds in a city where the cost of living continues to soar.
