News
Hong Kong Fire Claims 128 Lives, 200 Missing in Apartment Blaze
HONG KONG — A massive fire erupted on Wednesday afternoon in an apartment complex in Tai Po district, leading to the deaths of at least 128 people and leaving up to 200 individuals missing. The inferno swiftly engulfed seven of the eight high-rise towers in the Wang Fuk Court estate, a public housing development known for its crowded living conditions.
Authorities are conducting criminal investigations into the tragic incident, which is deemed the deadliest fire in Hong Kong in decades. Initial reports suggest the blaze may have started on the lower floors of one of the towers and spread rapidly due to the presence of highly flammable construction materials, including polystyrene sheeting.
All fire alarms in the affected buildings were reportedly non-functional at the time of the fire, as indicated by Fire Services Director Andy Yeung. Families of victims are outraged at the apparent lapses in safety protocols, demanding accountability from those responsible for the renovations.
In response to the public outcry, law enforcement has arrested eight individuals connected to the renovation work. This includes directors and project managers of the consultancy firm overseeing the maintenance. Earlier arrests included three men from a construction company suspected of manslaughter due to negligence.
As rescue efforts continue, many survivors are left displaced and struggling. Temporary shelters have been established, providing refuge for approximately 800 people, while community support has surged, with locals rallying to donate essentials to those affected.
The local government has pledged HK$200,000 (around $25,700 USD) to families of the deceased and HK$50,000 (about $6,400 USD) for households impacted by the fire. Authorities have vowed to conduct thorough inspections of all public housing estates currently undergoing renovations, addressing construction safety standards in light of this tragedy.
This incident has shaken Hong Kong, a city not accustomed to such disasters. The investigation into the fire’s cause will take three to four weeks as families wait anxiously for updates on their missing loved ones.
