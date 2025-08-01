Hong Kong Police Seek Arrests of 19 Activists Under Security Law

HONG KONG — Hong Kong police have announced rewards for information relating to the arrest of 19 activists based overseas, whom they accuse of violating a national security law imposed by Beijing.

In a statement released Friday, the police described the group, known as Hong Kong Parliament, as a subversive organization that seeks self-determination and aims to create a so-called ‘Hong Kong constitution.’ Authorities allege it is employing illegal methods to undermine the Chinese government and its institutions.

The city’s court has issued arrest warrants at the request of the police for six key activists: Elmer Yuen, Johnny Fok, Tony Choi, Victor Ho, and Keung Ka-wai, along with 14 others. They are accused of organizing or participating in an election abroad for the Hong Kong Parliament and for becoming members of the group.

According to a Facebook post from the group on June 30, its election garnered about 15,700 valid votes via mobile app and online voting. The group claimed that its elected members were drawn from various regions, including Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, the United States, Canada, and Britain.

Despite calling itself Hong Kong Parliament, the electoral organizing committee was actually founded in Canada, and police maintain that its influence is minimal within Hong Kong.

The police have offered a reward of 1 million Hong Kong dollars (approximately $127,400) for information leading to the arrest of Yuen, Ho, Fok, and Choi, with a reward of 200,000 Hong Kong dollars (about $25,480) for information about the remaining 15 activists. Authorities are urging residents to come forward with any information regarding the case.

‘The investigation is still ongoing. If necessary, police will offer bounties to hunt down more suspects in the case,’ the police said in their announcement. They added that they hoped the wanted activists would consider returning to Hong Kong and surrendering to avoid making further mistakes.

In a Facebook live-stream, Yuen spoke about the election, calling it only moderately successful in engaging participation but suggested that police actions might inadvertently bolster support for their cause. ‘It helps us with a lot of advertising,’ he stated.

Sasha Gong, another target of the police bounties, denounced Hong Kong as a police state and stated her intent to report her situation to U.S. authorities and lawmakers.

Over recent years, Hong Kong authorities have continued to issue arrest warrants for various activists abroad, including former pro-democracy lawmakers Nathan Law and Ted Hui. Additionally, some activists have reported cancellations of their passports under the recent security law enacted in the city.

These actions against overseas-based activists have drawn criticism from foreign governments, especially in light of the promises made during Hong Kong’s return to Chinese sovereignty in 1997, which included protections for civil liberties and semi-autonomy for at least 50 years.

In March, six Chinese and Hong Kong officials were sanctioned by the United States for what they described as ‘transnational repression’ and actions threatening the city’s autonomy. In response, China sanctioned U.S. officials and others whom it accused of poor performance on Hong Kong issues.