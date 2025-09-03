Honolulu Police Investigate Shooting at Iroquois Point

EWA BEACH, Hawaii — An attempted murder investigation is underway following a shooting at Iroquois Point on Tuesday night.

Honolulu Police Department (HPD) received reports of a shooting at about 8:09 p.m. on Gannet Avenue. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived at the scene and treated a 24-year-old woman for gunshot wounds.

According to sources, a man entered the housing division where he shot the woman. After the incident, he reportedly went to his car and shot himself. EMS administered advanced life support before transporting the woman to an emergency room in serious condition.

HPD confirmed that there were no additional injuries from the shooting. Authorities are currently working on the ongoing investigation and have stated that there is no danger to the public at this time.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.