News
Honolulu Police Investigate Shooting at Iroquois Point
EWA BEACH, Hawaii — An attempted murder investigation is underway following a shooting at Iroquois Point on Tuesday night.
Honolulu Police Department (HPD) received reports of a shooting at about 8:09 p.m. on Gannet Avenue. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived at the scene and treated a 24-year-old woman for gunshot wounds.
According to sources, a man entered the housing division where he shot the woman. After the incident, he reportedly went to his car and shot himself. EMS administered advanced life support before transporting the woman to an emergency room in serious condition.
HPD confirmed that there were no additional injuries from the shooting. Authorities are currently working on the ongoing investigation and have stated that there is no danger to the public at this time.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Recent Posts
- Honolulu Police Investigate Shooting at Iroquois Point
- Social Security Payments Adjusted for September Amid Program’s 90th Anniversary
- Trailer for ’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’ Promises Twists and Terror
- Citi Predicts Stablecoins Will Transform Global Post-Trade Market by 2030
- Corus Halts Nelvana Productions, Focuses on Managing Animation Library
- UK to Experience Stunning Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse This Weekend
- PG&E Bills Decline as Costs from Wildfires Recede
- Historic California Town Evacuated as Wildfire Rages
- D.C. Mayor Signs Order for Federal Law Enforcement Coordination
- Powerful Winds Snap Tree Branches in Carmichael, Causing Damage
- New Workplace Comedy The Paper Aims to Capture The Office’s Spirit
- Drama Unfolds as Belly Heads to Paris After Wedding Cancellation
- Liberty Clinches Playoff Spot Despite Loss to Sparks
- Padres’ Jason Adam Faces Season-Ending Injury in Loss to Orioles
- Lady Gaga Returns to VMAs with Star-Studded Performance
- Walter Payton: A Legacy of Grit and Excellence in NFL History
- Sabrina Impacciatore’s Star Rises with New Series ‘The Paper’
- Brooks Nader and Billy Haire Finalize Divorce After Nearly a Decade Together
- Denzel Washington: Cinematic Icon and Action Star
- Chloé Zhao Premieres Emotional Film ‘Hamnet’ at Telluride