Honouring Rugby Legends at the CIRU Awards Night

Three remarkable individuals will be honoured at the CIRU Awards Night, taking place at the Aroa Nui Hall in Arorangi. The honourees include George George Brian Williamson, Tekaotiki Matapo, and the historic 1971 Cook Islands 15s team.

George George, born in 1957 on Aitutaki and raised in Nikao, has made significant contributions to Cook Islands rugby as a player, coach, and administrator in both the 7s and 15s formats. He began his rugby journey with the Avatiu club, earning recognition on the national team.

In 1980, George was set to play for the Cook Islands 15s team against Italy, but an injury prevented his participation. However, he continued to excel, playing a key role in the 1983 Cook Islands 15s team at the South Pacific Games in Samoa and later captaining the team to a gold medal at the 1985 Mini South Pacific Games in Rarotonga.

Notably, in 1987, George led the Cook Islands team to a silver medal at the South Pacific Games in New Caledonia. His coaching prowess was evident as he led the Cook Islands 7s team in major tournaments, including the Commonwealth Games and the IRB 7s tournaments from 1998 to 2004.

George’s dedication was further recognized when he served as chef de mission for Cook Islands teams at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. For his outstanding community service, he was awarded the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2022.

Tekaotiki Matapo, born in 1944 in Rarotonga, is celebrated for his contributions to rugby and community service. Matapo captained the Cook Islands 15s team, leading them to several notable victories, including a historic win over Italy in 1980.

His retirement from rugby in 1985 came after a commendable career, during which he also served his country as a police inspector, politician, and diplomat. In recognition of his service, Tekaotiki was awarded the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2022.

The 1971 Cook Islands 15s team holds a pivotal place in the history of Cook Islands rugby as the first team to represent the nation internationally. They traveled by boat to the South Pacific Games in Tahiti, where they narrowly lost to Samoa, securing a silver medal.

Today, the CIRU acknowledges the 1971 team’s pioneering spirit, which established the foundation for Cook Islands rugby on the international stage. Among the surviving members residing in Rarotonga are Bob Estall, Charlie Strickland, and several others who passionately contributed to the sport.

The dedication of the entire 1971 team, including those who are no longer with us, is remembered as part of their rich legacy in Cook Islands rugby.