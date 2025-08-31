Hopeful Players Eye Powerball and Mega Millions Results

Columbia, SC — Lottery players are buzzing with excitement after the latest drawings on August 30, 2025, which revealed winning numbers for major games including Powerball and Mega Millions.

The Powerball numbers drawn were 03, 18, 22, 27, 33, with a Powerball of 17 and a Power Play of 3. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions numbers were revealed as 07, 15, 36, 42, 65, with a Mega Ball of 14.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.034 billion, enticing many with the opportunity of becoming the next millionaire. According to lottery officials, six new millionaires were created during the drawing, but the grand jackpot remains unclaimed.

For players looking to cash in on their winnings, the South Carolina Education Lottery has various methods based on the amount won. Winnings of up to $500 can be redeemed at any authorized retailer by presenting a signed winning ticket. For amounts between $501 and $100,000, players must mail their signed ticket along with a claim form and identification to the South Carolina Education Lottery Claims Center in Columbia.

For significant prizes exceeding $100,000, winners are required to claim their winnings in person at the Lottery Headquarters. They must bring a signed ticket, a claim form, and valid identification, including a Social Security card.

“It’s essential to claim your prizes in a timely manner, as all claims must be submitted within 180 days of the draw date,” said a lottery spokesperson.

Players are reminded that tickets for Powerball cost $2 each, with an additional $1 for the Power Play option, while Mega Millions tickets are priced at $5. Drawings for Powerball occur three times a week, while Mega Millions are held twice a week.

With the jackpots reaching such high amounts, interest in purchasing tickets remains high. Check your numbers carefully and don’t miss the chance to claim your winnings!