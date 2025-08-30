Entertainment
Hopkinton State Fair Celebrates 110 Years with Exciting Events
HOPKINTON, N.H. — The Hopkinton State Fair officially kicked off on Thursday, Aug. 28, marking its 110th year as a celebration of agriculture, community, and entertainment. The fair, which runs until Monday, Sept. 1, features attractions like giant pumpkins, frisbee-catching dogs, and thrilling motorsport performances.
On the opening night, Dialed Action Sports thrilled attendees with BMX and motorsport stunts at the Grandstand. “The energy in the crowd was electric,” said one fairgoer. “It’s a great way to spend the Labor Day weekend with family and friends.”
Friday’s schedule includes tractor pulling and various animal shows. Live music performances will take place featuring artists April Cushman and Dan Morgan, along with entertainers Jason Tardy and Peter Mamos. The weekend will also feature horse and cattle pulling, sculpture art displays, comedy acts, and the much-anticipated Demolition Derby.
On Monday, the Children’s Entrepreneur Market will take center stage, alongside the 4-H livestock auction. The fair has its origins in 1915, initially starting as a two-day event at George's Park in Contoocook Village. Over the decades, it has evolved significantly, moving to its current location behind Hopkinton High School in 1947.
Admission to the fair is free for military members, including active duty, veterans, and retirees, as well as for children under 35 months. Free entry on Thursday evenings is offered to Hopkinton residents for Townie Night. Tickets can be purchased online at hsfair.org.
