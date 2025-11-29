Sports
Hornets Face Off Against Raptors After Last-Second Victory
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — The Charlotte Hornets are on a high after defeating the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Now, they face the Toronto Raptors in a challenging back-to-back matchup on Saturday evening.
Earlier this season, Toronto edged Charlotte with a close 110-108 win that came down to the final moments. This time, Charlotte aims to build on their recent success and change their fortunes against a surging Raptors team.
To be successful, Charlotte needs a strong performance at both ends of the court. The Raptors are known for their fast-paced transition game, and the Hornets must work hard to contain their high-scoring offense.
Key players for the Raptors include Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes, and Brandon Ingram. While these players make headlines, Toronto’s depth and rest advantage complicate Charlotte’s challenge.
The Hornets finally broke their losing streak with a win against Chicago. Coach and fans alike are hoping this victory inspires more consistent play. However, skepticism remains as Charlotte prepares for a strong Raptors team that has won nine consecutive games.
“If LaMelo Ball plays, we can keep it close,” a Hornets fan said. “If he rests, it could get ugly.”
Ball performed poorly in the last matchup against the Raptors, shooting just 6 of 19. This game could see him and teammate Brandon Miller returning to the lineup to spark the team.
Eager to respond from their previous loss, the Hornets will look to its key players for offensive firepower and defensive intensity. Meanwhile, the Raptors, known for their size and speed, will likely cause problems for Charlotte.
The game is set to tip off at 6 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center, with the Raptors favored by 7.5 points. Experts predict a final score of Toronto 121, Charlotte 113.
