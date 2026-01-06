Hornets Face Bucks Tonight as Key Players Return

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Charlotte Hornets prepare to battle the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, aiming to split their season series at two wins each. The game is set to begin at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Hornets head coach Charles Lee released the starting lineup shortly before the game. LaMelo Ball is leading the charge, having recorded impressive shooting stats, making 50% of his three-point attempts over the last two games, and 47% overall since December began. Meanwhile, Kon Knueppel is also in fine form, recently named the Eastern Conference’s Rookie of the Month. He scored 20 points in his last game, shooting 7-for-11, including 4-for-7 from three-point range.

Knueppel previously impressed during a game in Milwaukee, where he scored 32 points, raising expectations for his performance today. B-Mill, another key player, has had back-to-back games with over 30 points, despite struggling with his long-range shooting lately. His improvement could greatly impact the outcome against the Bucks.

The Hornets have avoided major injury setbacks, with both Knueppel and Miles Bridges returning quickly from their ankle injuries. Bridges had a limited outing against the Bucks last month, scoring three points in just seven minutes before the injury sidelined him.

In contrast, forward Moussa Diabate will not play tonight due to a wrist issue, which has created challenges for Charlotte’s center rotation. Rookie PJ Hall will make his first career start in Diabate’s absence. Hall previously scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds in a game against the Golden State Warriors.

The Hornets are scheduled to broadcast the game on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, featuring commentators Eric Collins and Dell Curry.