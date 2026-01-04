Hornets Face Bulls in Injury-Plagued Game in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Charlotte Hornets (11-23) will seek to halt a three-game losing streak as they face the Chicago Bulls (17-17) on January 3, 2026, at the United Center.

This contest marks the third and final game of the season series, with both teams currently holding a victory over each other from earlier matchups in Charlotte.

After a narrow loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, 122-121, the Hornets are eager to bounce back. They suffered defeat due to a missed last-second shot despite strong performances from forwards Kon Knueppel and Miles Bridges, who combined for 51 points. However, LaMelo Ball struggled shooting, hitting only four of his twelve attempts.

With the trade deadline approaching, the stakes are high for the Hornets. Their recent performance has left them five games behind a play-in spot, intensifying the pressure on players as they look to prove their worth.

In contrast, the Bulls come into this game having won seven of their last nine matches, a significant turnaround for a team that struggled early in the season. Injuries have not held them back; however, Chicago will be missing key players, including Josh Giddey and Coby White, due to their respective injuries.

In their absence, the Bulls will rely on players like Nikola Vucevic, who remains a challenge for opponents with his scoring and rebounding capabilities. Vucevic is averaging 16.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this season.

The Hornets are also facing their share of injury woes, with the absence of starters Ryan Kalkbrenner and Mason Plumlee impacting their roster. Both players are out due to their respective injuries, complicating Charlotte’s frontcourt options.

Keith Hall is expected to step in as the starting center for the Hornets, but without additional support in the paint, they need to form a robust game plan to face the Bulls’ offense, which ranks high in assists and shooting efficiency.

As both teams prepare for this crucial game, the Hornets and Bulls hope to secure a win that could substantially change their respective trajectories this season.