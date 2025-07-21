Hornets Face Tough Choices Amid Rising Star KJ Simpson

Charlotte, NC – The Charlotte Hornets made significant moves this offseason, including signing guard Spencer Dinwiddie. However, standout performances from second-year player KJ Simpson in the Summer League have raised questions about that decision.

Simpson has shined during the Summer League, averaging 17.0 points and 5.8 assists per game. His shooting stats are impressive, hitting 47.3 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from three-point range before the semifinal match against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

His leadership and defense have impressed coaches and fans alike. Summer League coach Chris Jent urged Simpson to “use his voice and dominate the defensive end,” and he has delivered by guiding younger teammates and effectively defending opposing players.

Simpson, a product of the University of Colorado Boulder, showed promise during his rookie year, and his growth in Summer League has been apparent. Unfortunately for Hornets fans, it may be a while before they see more of Simpson in regular-season games, as he currently sits low on the team’s depth chart.

The Hornets’ decision to sign Dinwiddie could come back to haunt them. If they had known Simpson would develop so well, they might have opted against bringing in the veteran guard. With a need for a proven wing defender, Charlotte faces additional challenges after parting ways with Josh Okogie in free agency.

Dinwiddie, who has struggled with shooting efficiency in recent years, is on a friendly one-year deal. If his fit with the Hornets fails to materialize, the team has the option to trade or waive him mid-season, potentially opening a spot for Simpson.

The upcoming season will reveal whether Dinwiddie can meet the expectations placed upon him and how it all plays out for both him and Simpson.