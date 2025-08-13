Hornets Firm on LaMelo Ball Despite Trade Interest from Pelicans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have made it clear they will not trade LaMelo Ball, yet interest in the star player remains alive in the market. The Hornets insist that Ball is not for sale, but as the saying goes, everything has a price, especially for a playoff-contending team.

Ball’s time with the Hornets has been marked by disappointing results. Over the last three seasons, the team’s highest win total was only 27 games, and they have not had a winning record since 2021. Last season, Ball played 47 games, his highest number since 2021, but the Hornets still finished below expectations.

“LaMelo is a valuable asset, but our goal is to build a winning team,” a Hornets spokesperson stated. “We have to consider all options if it means improving our future.”

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans face a different challenge. They rated at the bottom of the league in offensive efficiency last season and are looking to revamp their strategy. The Pelicans still see Zion Williamson as their centerpiece, and the addition of LaMelo Ball could enhance their offensive firepower.

Combining Ball with Zion and fellow guard Jordan Poole could create a dynamic backcourt. “The potential of a Ball-Zion combination is exciting,” one Pelicans scout said. “It may provide the shooting and driving success we need.”

The Pelicans also aim to bolster their frontcourt presence through upcoming drafts. Their current roster includes strong role players like Collin Sexton and Jose Alvarado, ensuring they have depth across positions.

However, integrating a ball-dominant player like LaMelo Ball remains a question. While he has faced criticism for being a ball hog, the Pelicans are optimistic that they can maintain a well-organized offense. “With Herb Jones anchoring our defense, we can focus on building an efficient and cohesive team,” said a Pelicans representative.

As both teams assess their futures, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold regarding LaMelo Ball and if a trade could change the dynamics of the NBA.