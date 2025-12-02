Hornets Look to End Losing Streak Against Struggling Nets Tonight

Brooklyn, NY — The Charlotte Hornets (6-14) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they face the struggling Brooklyn Nets (3-16) at Barclays Center on December 1, 2025.

The Hornets are slight favorites at 4.5 points with an over/under total set at 228.5 points for the matchup. After recently winning two consecutive games, Charlotte hopes to build momentum against a Nets team that has struggled this season.

Hornets’ forward Miles Bridges has been a standout performer, recently scoring 35 points in their last game, a thrilling overtime victory against the Toronto Raptors. Bridges’ performance has sparked optimism among fans as they prepare for the game against a Nets team that continues to struggle.

In their earlier meeting this season, the Hornets defeated the Nets 136-117. Rookie star Kon Knueppel noted how effective the Hornets’ offense was that night, stating, ‘Everyone was eating.’ However, there are concerns about whether Charlotte can replicate that performance away from home.

Brooklyn currently faces challenges of its own. The team recently fell short in a game against the Milwaukee Bucks, suffering a 116-99 defeat, which extended their losing streak. The young roster lacks depth, especially after losing star player Cam Thomas to injury.

The Hornets have not won on the road since October 26, which adds pressure to their latest matchup against the Nets. Other Hornets players to watch include LaMelo Ball, who, despite recent struggles, is crucial for the team’s success. His ability to score and create plays will be key whether he can shake off his slump.

Tonight’s game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will showcase the battle between two teams in desperate need of a win. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see if Charlotte can solidify its recent improvements or if Brooklyn can turn its fortunes around.

As the teams prepare to meet, expectations are high for the Hornets to cover the spread and capture a much-needed victory over the Nets.