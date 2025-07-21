Sports
Hornets Rook Ryan Kalkbrenner Shines in Summer League
Las Vegas, NV — Ryan Kalkbrenner, the Charlotte Hornets’ 34th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has played a crucial role in the team’s Summer League success. Kalkbrenner has averaged over 25 minutes per game, significantly contributing to the Hornets reaching the semifinals for the first time in team history.
Amid the vibrant atmosphere of Las Vegas, Kalkbrenner remains focused on building team chemistry. “We’ve practiced together for like two weeks, and we’ve already come together. I think a lot, in the short amount of time,” Kalkbrenner said.
Despite his comfort on the court, Kalkbrenner has faced challenges adjusting to the NBA’s speed compared to his college days at Creighton. “The shot clock makes the game go by way faster,” he explained. “If you don’t see anything, you still gotta push it.”
The Hornets are adopting an unselfish, team-oriented style of play, with Kalkbrenner anchoring the defense. His impressive track record as a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year reflects his steady presence. He plays a significant role beyond just statistics, consistently defending against cutters and protecting the rim.
<p“All I’ve ever really cared about is winning,” Kalkbrenner stated. “Mac (Greg McDermott) definitely helped prepare me for that transition.”
Under head coach Chris Jent, Kalkbrenner excels in his defensive tactics, especially in drop coverage. “You just got to know when to try and block the shot or when to just kind of play cat and mouse,” he said, describing the nuances of his role.
At 23, Kalkbrenner is one of the older rookies this season, giving him an advantage with his maturity and understanding of the game. While personal accolades have been part of his past, his current focus is on gaining minutes in the NBA.
With Charlotte’s center position among the weakest in the league, Kalkbrenner’s defensive skills could make him a regular in the rotation as he guards skilled opponents.
Off the court, Kalkbrenner prepares for another major life change—fatherhood, as he and his partner await a baby. He is determined to approach this new chapter with the same intensity as his basketball career.
The Hornets will face the Sacramento Kings in the Summer League championship game on Sunday, July 19, at 10 p.m. ET, airing live on ESPN.
Recent Posts
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation