Hornets Rook Ryan Kalkbrenner Shines in Summer League

Las Vegas, NV — Ryan Kalkbrenner, the Charlotte Hornets’ 34th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has played a crucial role in the team’s Summer League success. Kalkbrenner has averaged over 25 minutes per game, significantly contributing to the Hornets reaching the semifinals for the first time in team history.

Amid the vibrant atmosphere of Las Vegas, Kalkbrenner remains focused on building team chemistry. “We’ve practiced together for like two weeks, and we’ve already come together. I think a lot, in the short amount of time,” Kalkbrenner said.

Despite his comfort on the court, Kalkbrenner has faced challenges adjusting to the NBA’s speed compared to his college days at Creighton. “The shot clock makes the game go by way faster,” he explained. “If you don’t see anything, you still gotta push it.”

The Hornets are adopting an unselfish, team-oriented style of play, with Kalkbrenner anchoring the defense. His impressive track record as a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year reflects his steady presence. He plays a significant role beyond just statistics, consistently defending against cutters and protecting the rim.

<p“All I’ve ever really cared about is winning,” Kalkbrenner stated. “Mac (Greg McDermott) definitely helped prepare me for that transition.”

Under head coach Chris Jent, Kalkbrenner excels in his defensive tactics, especially in drop coverage. “You just got to know when to try and block the shot or when to just kind of play cat and mouse,” he said, describing the nuances of his role.

At 23, Kalkbrenner is one of the older rookies this season, giving him an advantage with his maturity and understanding of the game. While personal accolades have been part of his past, his current focus is on gaining minutes in the NBA.

With Charlotte’s center position among the weakest in the league, Kalkbrenner’s defensive skills could make him a regular in the rotation as he guards skilled opponents.

Off the court, Kalkbrenner prepares for another major life change—fatherhood, as he and his partner await a baby. He is determined to approach this new chapter with the same intensity as his basketball career.

The Hornets will face the Sacramento Kings in the Summer League championship game on Sunday, July 19, at 10 p.m. ET, airing live on ESPN.