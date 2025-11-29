Sports
Hornets Seek First Win in Eight Games Against Bulls Tonight
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — The Charlotte Hornets will attempt to end a seven-game losing streak tonight when they host the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center.
Charlotte is still searching for its first win in over two weeks after falling 129-101 to the New York Knicks on Wednesday. The team struggled defensively, particularly against three-point shooters, but is hopeful that it can turn things around against a Bulls team that has also faced challenges lately.
Despite their current record of 4-14, the Hornets are optimistic about their chances in this matchup. “We know we have to dig deep and get a win. We’re hungry for it, and tonight might just be the night,” said Hornets forward Brandon Miller, who led the team with 17 points in the last game.
The Bulls, holding a record of 9-8, come into the matchup after a disappointing loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Chicago is dealing with injuries to key players, which could level the playing field despite their superior record. “We’ve definitely been inconsistent, and we can’t take this game lightly,” said Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, who scored 28 points in a recent game.
The game will be significant for both teams as the Hornets look to boost team morale with a much-needed victory, while the Bulls aim to prove their status as a playoff contender.
Tonight’s game is part of the ongoing 2024-25 NBA Cup group play, and fans can catch the action on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
