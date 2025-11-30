Sports
Hornets Snap Losing Streak with Win Against Bulls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Chicago Bulls 123-116 on Friday night, ending their seven-game losing streak. Brandon Miller led the Hornets with 27 points, while Miles Bridges contributed 22 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists.
Despite entering the game with a record of just 4-14, the Hornets managed to outperform the Bulls, who fell to 9-9 and slipped into the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bulls struggled with their shooting, finishing the game at only 8-of-36 from the three-point range and allowing the Hornets to seize precious offensive rebounds.
Collin Sexton added 21 points for the Hornets, who took an 11-point lead in the second quarter, aided by LaMelo Ball‘s three three-pointers. Josh Giddey led the Bulls with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists, narrowly missing a triple-double.
Chicago fought back to take a short-lived lead in the third quarter behind Coby White, who scored 13 points during that period. However, the Hornets regained their momentum early in the fourth quarter, with Bridges scoring nine points in a critical run.
Despite the Bulls holding the Hornets to just ten offensive rebounds, they allowed Charlotte to dominate the glass in the fourth quarter, which proved damaging as the Bulls missed several key shots from the perimeter.
“We need to be better in so many areas,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said. “We can’t afford these missed opportunities, especially against teams like Charlotte.”
Up next for the Bulls is a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening. The Hornets will host the Toronto Raptors the same night.
