Sports
Hornets Struggle Continues with Disappointing Loss to Nets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets faced another setback on Monday, suffering a double-digit loss to the Brooklyn Nets, who have struggled this season with only three wins in their first 19 games. This defeat comes just after the Hornets secured back-to-back victories against the Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors over the weekend.
Rookie standout Brandon Miller described the team’s performance against Brooklyn as “unacceptable” and “really disappointing.” The Hornets are now sitting with a record of 6-15, highlighting their struggles in the early part of the season.
Veteran guard Collin Sexton echoed Miller’s sentiments, urging the team to clean up mistakes and not take games for granted. “We can’t expect to come in and play and teams are going to lay down for us. We are not that team,” Sexton said after the game. He emphasized the need to fight hard for every win, stating, “If you don’t take them, nobody’s going to give them to you.”
Sexton further noted the importance of changing their mindset moving forward, insisting that the Hornets must act with urgency: “We’re 6-15, so what are we going to do? We have to change the narrative.”
The team had high hopes after their recent wins but appeared to have reverted to old habits against the Nets. The loss has sparked discussions among fans, with some criticizing the team’s decisions, including the return of Miles Bridges who struggled on the court.
Recent Posts
- Mount Carmel Aims for Fourth Straight Title Against Oswego
- Springboro’s Libby Jones Triumphs on Jeopardy! with $70,802 Win
- LSU Tigers Face Boston College Eagles in ACC/SEC Challenge Clash
- Brother Rice Secures First Football Championship Since 1981
- Hornets Struggle Continues with Disappointing Loss to Nets
- Gopher Basketball Weekly Show Begins December 2 At Buffalo Wild Wings
- ISU’s Dominick Nelson Out for Upcoming Game Against Alcorn State
- Millie Bobby Brown Changes Name After Marrying Jake Bongiovi
- Jennifer Lopez Prepares for Vegas Residency with Sizzling Throwback
- Minnesota’s Somalis Face New Challenges Amid Political Attacks
- Bucaramanga Faces Tolima in Crucial Match for Playoff Spot
- New Guide for Home Orchardists Offers Expanded Fruit and Nut Growing Knowledge
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Probable for Bucks vs. Pistons Amid Trade Rumors
- Habs Honor Markov as They Face Senators Tonight
- Jubie’s Creamery Revives Award-Winning Hot Honeycomb Ice Cream
- Ray LaLonde’s Brother Triumphs in Jeopardy! Showdown
- Heat and Mavericks Clash in Crucial NBA Matchup Wednesday Night
- Brad Paisley’s ‘We Danced’ Tops Billboard Charts Again
- Flamengo Eyes Title Against Ceará at Maracanã
- Lindy Ruff Previews Sabres’ Game Against Flyers on December 3, 2025