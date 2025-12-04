Hornets Struggle Continues with Disappointing Loss to Nets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets faced another setback on Monday, suffering a double-digit loss to the Brooklyn Nets, who have struggled this season with only three wins in their first 19 games. This defeat comes just after the Hornets secured back-to-back victories against the Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors over the weekend.

Rookie standout Brandon Miller described the team’s performance against Brooklyn as “unacceptable” and “really disappointing.” The Hornets are now sitting with a record of 6-15, highlighting their struggles in the early part of the season.

Veteran guard Collin Sexton echoed Miller’s sentiments, urging the team to clean up mistakes and not take games for granted. “We can’t expect to come in and play and teams are going to lay down for us. We are not that team,” Sexton said after the game. He emphasized the need to fight hard for every win, stating, “If you don’t take them, nobody’s going to give them to you.”

Sexton further noted the importance of changing their mindset moving forward, insisting that the Hornets must act with urgency: “We’re 6-15, so what are we going to do? We have to change the narrative.”

The team had high hopes after their recent wins but appeared to have reverted to old habits against the Nets. The loss has sparked discussions among fans, with some criticizing the team’s decisions, including the return of Miles Bridges who struggled on the court.