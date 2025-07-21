Sports
Hornets Surge Ahead with Knueppel’s Strong Play to Defeat Spurs
LAS VEGAS – The Charlotte Hornets improved to 4-0 in the NBA 2K26 Summer League with a decisive 106-81 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday evening. Kon Knueppel and KJ Simpson each scored 19 points, leading a strong offensive effort at the Thomas and Mack Center.
The game opened competitively, featuring multiple lead changes in the first quarter. However, Charlotte managed to secure a slim one-point advantage by the end of the first period.
The second quarter saw a dramatic shift in momentum as the Hornets outscored the Spurs 34-13, pushing their lead to 32 points by the start of the final frame. Despite a strong push from the Spurs in the fourth quarter, it proved to be too late for a comeback.
The Hornets shot an impressive 52.1% from the field. Knueppel’s statistics were notable as he went 7-for-13, with three shots made from behind the arc. Simpson also had a solid performance, hitting 6-of-11 attempts, including two three-pointers.
In addition to Knueppel and Simpson, Damion Baugh contributed frequently, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals, and a block. Other Hornets players in double digits included Jaylen Sims, MJ Walker, and PJ Hall.
For the Spurs, Harrison Ingram led his team with 17 points. Carter Bryant added 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while David Jones Garcia rounded out the top performers with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Following this victory, the Hornets secured a place in the playoff semifinals and will face the Sacramento Kings tonight to determine the Summer League champion.
