Hornets Top Jazz in Exciting Summer League Opener

LAS VEGAS, NV — The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Utah Jazz 112-111 in a thrilling summer league matchup on Friday, July 11, 2025, at the Thomas & Mack Center. This marked the first summer league game for the Hornets, featuring highly anticipated debut of first-round draft pick Kon Knueppel.

Knueppel, who played at Duke, had a standout performance, using his skill set to score points and contribute to the team’s success. He joined the Hornets after previously averaging 14.4 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game in college. Fans are eager to see how he continues to develop in the NBA.

Despite the loss, the Jazz saw significant contributions from their players. Ace Bailey, a top pick from the 2025 draft, finished with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Bailey bounced back after an earlier subpar performance, showcasing his ability to score from both the field and the three-point line.

“It was important for me to come back strong after my last game. I just focused on my shot and helping my teammates,” Bailey said after the game.

Both teams displayed impressive athleticism and skill, with several lead changes throughout the game. The Hornets’ newfound talent and cohesion, along with the Jazz’s young roster, kept fans engaged. The final minutes were especially tense as both teams fought for the win, but ultimately, the Hornets secured the victory.

The summer league games offer players a chance to showcase their abilities in preparation for the upcoming NBA season. Players like Bailey and Knueppel are looking to solidify their roles for the regular season ahead. The Hornets will play their next summer league game against the San Antonio Spurs, while the Jazz will look to bounce back against the Oklahoma City Thunder.