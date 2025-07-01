Hornets Trade for Collin Sexton in Surprise Deal with Jazz

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets made a significant move on Sunday by acquiring guard Collin Sexton from the Utah Jazz in exchange for center Jusuf Nurkić and a 2030 second-round pick.

This unexpected trade shifts Charlotte’s strategy as the team was not initially linked to Sexton, who has been a consistent scorer for the Jazz. The Hornets were anticipated to retain their current lineup, which includes healthy stars like LaMelo Ball and Tre Mann, but President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson opted for action after a successful NBA Draft.

Sexton, 26, has spent the past three seasons in Utah, where he averaged 18.4 points and 4.2 assists last season. He also recorded career highs in 3-point shooting (41%) and free throw shooting (87%). With one year and $19 million remaining on his contract, he could fill a key role as a point guard while Charlotte looks to secure their future.

Nurkic, 30, who joined the Hornets last season from Phoenix, is also on an expiring deal worth around $19 million. His exit opens the door for a younger lineup in Charlotte after a fruitful draft.

“Landing a young guard like Sexton signifies a shift in our strategy,” Peterson stated. “We’re clearly looking to strengthen our backcourt, and this move is just the beginning.”

Despite the excitement, the Hornets still need to address their frontcourt. With only rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner and Moussa Diabaté currently in the lineup, free agency will play a crucial role in their plans moving forward.

The trade has been met with mixed reviews. Analysts praised the addition of a high-performing player, while noting the uncertainty in the center position.

“This feels like a win for Charlotte,” said sports analyst Zach Kram. “However, addressing the frontcourt will be essential as they move ahead.”

With free agency opening soon, Charlotte fans are eager to see how Peterson plans to round out the team for the upcoming season.