Hornets Waive Josh Okogie Ahead of Contract Guarantee Deadline

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets waived Josh Okogie on Tuesday, July 15, ahead of his $7.75 million contract becoming guaranteed. League sources confirmed the news.

Okogie, 27, was acquired by the Hornets in January as part of a trade that sent player Nick Richards to the Phoenix Suns. During his time with Charlotte, Okogie played in 40 games, averaging 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 15.6 minutes per game.

The decision to waive Okogie came after the Hornets were unable to find a trade partner for the player. The team pushed back Okogie’s contract guarantee date to July 15 to explore trade options, but ultimately decided to release him.

In 15 games with Charlotte, he posted 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and shot 44.8 percent from the field. The Hornets now have 18 players on standard contracts and must make additional moves to manage their roster effectively.

Other players currently on the bubble include those without guaranteed contracts, as the team needs to reduce their roster size. Meanwhile, Okogie is expected to attract interest from other teams as he seeks a new opportunity in the league.