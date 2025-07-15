Sports
Hornets Waive Josh Okogie Ahead of Contract Guarantee Deadline
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets waived Josh Okogie on Tuesday, July 15, ahead of his $7.75 million contract becoming guaranteed. League sources confirmed the news.
Okogie, 27, was acquired by the Hornets in January as part of a trade that sent player Nick Richards to the Phoenix Suns. During his time with Charlotte, Okogie played in 40 games, averaging 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 15.6 minutes per game.
The decision to waive Okogie came after the Hornets were unable to find a trade partner for the player. The team pushed back Okogie’s contract guarantee date to July 15 to explore trade options, but ultimately decided to release him.
In 15 games with Charlotte, he posted 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and shot 44.8 percent from the field. The Hornets now have 18 players on standard contracts and must make additional moves to manage their roster effectively.
Other players currently on the bubble include those without guaranteed contracts, as the team needs to reduce their roster size. Meanwhile, Okogie is expected to attract interest from other teams as he seeks a new opportunity in the league.
Recent Posts
- Alexandra Daddario Ditches Long Hair for Trendy Bob Cut
- Christian Bale Makes Rare Family Appearance at Dolce & Gabbana Show
- Nicolas Cage Confirms Romance with Sarah Jessica Parker from ’90s
- League of Legends Tournament Kicks Off at 2025 Esports World Cup
- Arizona Baseball Aims for Omaha Return in 2026
- 2025 MLB Draft Day 2 Highlights: Key Picks from Rounds 4-20
- Raiders Waive Quarterback Carter Bradley Ahead of Training Camp
- Diane Parry Triumphs in Thrilling Hamburg Opener at MSC Ladies Open
- Monsoon Moisture Promises Storms in Arizona’s Valley
- League of Legends Patch 25.14 Set to Revamp Champions and Gameplay
- Hot Weather Takes Center Stage in Hazard, Kentucky
- Caitlyn Jenner Attends Brody’s Wedding After Friend’s Tragic Death
- Two Dead as Flash Flooding Hits New Jersey During Storm
- BTS’s Jungkook Returns to Instagram, Gains 2 Million Followers in Less Than 24 Hours
- Tensions Rise Among WWE Stars as The Rock Stirs Controversy
- PFL Champion Timur Khizriev Hospitalized After Being Shot in Dagestan
- Man of Steel Surges Back as New Superman Release Impresses
- Star-Studded Cast Announced for Hollywood Bowl’s Jesus Christ Superstar
- House of the Dragon Season 2 Struggles at 2025 Emmys
- Bengal Law Expands Car Accident Services in Deltona