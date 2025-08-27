Horry County Schools Plans Land Purchase for Future Growth

CONWAY, S.C. — Horry County Schools (HCS) is preparing for growth in the western part of the district by planning to purchase nearly 67 acres of land in the Upper Conway-Lower Aynor area. The Board of Education approved the purchase during a meeting on August 25, with a price tag of approximately $1.4 million.

The property, located off Enoch Road, signals HCS’s commitment to accommodating future educational needs amid rapid population growth in the county. HCS Executive Director of Capital Projects Joe Burch emphasized the importance of acquiring property to meet upcoming requirements.

“We’re buying land all over the county to ensure we have properties for future needs,” Burch said.

As Horry County’s population is projected to surpass 500,000 by the end of the decade and exceed 600,000 by 2035, the district is gearing up for increased demand. Current enrollment numbers show that schools in the Aynor area are already stretched thin. Aynor Elementary School is reported to be at 104% capacity, and Aynor Middle School is at 103%, according to district records.

HCS Superintendent Cliff Jones stated that as of August 25, enrollment stood at 47,393 students. There are already indications that schools in the region are at risk of exceeding their functional capacities.

In addition to this land purchase, HCS is implementing a new monitoring system called Linewize. This technology will track school-issued and personal devices that connect to the district’s Wi-Fi, aiming to enhance student safety. Chief Officer of Student Services Velna Allen stated that the program is designed to protect children while online.

“If anyone asks you why we decided to go with Linewize monitoring, it’s to protect our children,” Allen explained. The system is set for a full rollout by September 8, following successful pilot programs at two schools.

With the purchase of the new land and the introduction of monitoring systems, HCS is taking proactive steps to secure a better educational environment for the growing student population.