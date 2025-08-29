Horry County Seniors Get Free Access to School Events Again

CONWAY, S.C. – Horry County Schools will continue its ‘Top 65 Club Card’ for senior citizens for the 2025-26 school year. This initiative allows residents aged 65 and older free entry to various school events.

The program gives cardholders free admission to any regular season athletic events held on HCS campuses, with playoff games being excluded. Additionally, seniors can enjoy free access to music and theater productions unless the programs are financially supported through ticket sales.

To apply for the card, seniors must provide their full name, address, date of birth, email address, phone number, and proof of age along with confirmation of their residency in Horry County. The application form can be used for new requests or for replacements of lost or damaged cards.

Seniors who already possess a card from previous years can continue using it during the upcoming school year. The cards are non-transferable and do not expire.

People looking for information about which events are excluded from the offer are encouraged to contact the specific host school prior to attending. For more questions, seniors can reach out via the contact details provided by the schools.