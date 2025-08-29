Education
Horry County Seniors Get Free Access to School Events Again
CONWAY, S.C. – Horry County Schools will continue its ‘Top 65 Club Card’ for senior citizens for the 2025-26 school year. This initiative allows residents aged 65 and older free entry to various school events.
The program gives cardholders free admission to any regular season athletic events held on HCS campuses, with playoff games being excluded. Additionally, seniors can enjoy free access to music and theater productions unless the programs are financially supported through ticket sales.
To apply for the card, seniors must provide their full name, address, date of birth, email address, phone number, and proof of age along with confirmation of their residency in Horry County. The application form can be used for new requests or for replacements of lost or damaged cards.
Seniors who already possess a card from previous years can continue using it during the upcoming school year. The cards are non-transferable and do not expire.
People looking for information about which events are excluded from the offer are encouraged to contact the specific host school prior to attending. For more questions, seniors can reach out via the contact details provided by the schools.
Recent Posts
- Cruzeiro Edges São Paulo 1-0 in Tight Brasileirão Clash
- Houston Faces Stormy Weather Ahead of Labor Day Weekend
- Paul Stages Dramatic Comeback in US Open Late-Night Thriller
- Keegan Bradley Announces U.S. Team for 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black
- Sierra Leone Returns to Defend Title in Jockey Club Gold Cup
- Bronson Reed’s Controversial Shirt Design Sparks Speculation Ahead of WWE Clash
- Inter Milan Aims to Extend Winning Streak Against Udinese
- Inter Ready for Udinese After Impressive Torino Win
- ESPN Releases Updated Fantasy Football Rankings for 2025 Season
- Alcaraz Faces Rinderknech in US Open Round of 16 Showdown
- Catchy Becomes Fourth Horse to Die at Saratoga Race Course This Summer
- Kalen DeBoer’s $63 Million Buyout Looms After Alabama’s Shocking Loss
- Brewers Rally Late, Defeat Blue Jays 4-1 in Toronto
- DUX Logroño and Real Madrid Set for Liga F Opener
- AS Monaco Signs Young Belgian Talent Stanis Idumbo
- Salah Calls Arsenal Premier League Favorites Ahead of Showdown
- Roma Eyes Federico Chiesa as Transfer Deadline Approaches
- Liverpool’s Joe Gomez in Talks for Permanent Move to AC Milan
- Arsenal’s Max Dowman Makes Premier League Debut at 15
- Historic Collegiate Volleyball Matches Set for Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena