Education
Horry County Students Blessed for New School Year
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — As the new school year approaches, Horry County Schools is gearing up to welcome students back to the classroom with a special blessing event hosted by Discover Church’s youth group.
On August 18, the group held a prayer session aimed at encouraging students and staff as they prepare for the academic year. Chadwick Smith, the Youth Director at Discover Church, led the event, highlighting the vital role of community support.
“We just want to pray over the school year. We want to pray for the teachers, the students, anybody that’s involved with these youth in our area and just get ‘em off to the right start,” Smith said. “Just worship together and just praise God and just have him watch over them.”
This year’s theme was “Who’s got your back?” During his message, Smith reassured students that they have community backing from teachers, coaches, youth leaders, and church members. He urged them to engage with these role models to nurture leadership qualities among their peers.
As part of the tradition started last year, this event not only serves to bless the students but also fosters a spirit of unity and encouragement as the Horry County community stands together for its youth.
