Health
Hospital Seeks Help to Identify Mysterious Woman After 100 Days
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) — Mount Sinai Hospital is urgently seeking help to identify a woman who has been hospitalized for over 100 days. This woman was found sitting alone at a bus stop in Harlem on April 12 at 4:45 a.m.
A bystander called 911, leading to her transport to Mount Sinai in Morningside Heights, where she has remained since then. The hospital staff described her as shy and believe she may go by the name ‘Pam.’
The woman is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, has dark brown eyes, greying black hair, and appears to be in her late 50s. She typically dresses in black clothing and covers her face when seen, according to hospital reports.
Despite efforts to learn more about her, very little information has emerged regarding the circumstances of her hospitalization. The hospital has shared a photograph of her covering her face with a towel in hopes that someone might recognize her.
Anyone who can provide information about the woman is encouraged to contact Mount Sinai’s associate director of social work Kelly LaTerra at 646-901-9309.
Historically, hospitals have struggled with identifying John or Jane Doe patients. In New York, the Department of Health has guidelines for missing individuals, including vulnerable adults. These rules were established in 2018 due to past cases where unidentified adults with medical issues went missing.
Identifying patients without violating their privacy rights remains a complex challenge for medical staff.
Recent Posts
- Reggie Bush Unrecognized by Young Big Ten Stars at Media Days
- Sullivan’s Crossing Set for Season 4 Amid Cast Changes and New Challenges
- Discovery Channel Series Features Houston Reporters in Storm Episode
- Edwin Díaz Open to Playing in 2026 World Baseball Classic
- Gabbard Accuses Obama of Conspiracy Regarding 2016 Election Interference
- John Daly Cast as Happy Gilmore’s Brother in Upcoming Netflix Sequel
- James Gunn Confirms Peacemaker Scene Not Canon Ahead of Season 2
- The Gilded Age Returns with Episode Six on July 27
- Top Tennis Players Prepare for ATP Toronto Tournament
- Stefon Diggs Shines in Training Camp Despite ACL Recovery Setbacks
- Victoria Mboko Wins Debut Match at National Bank Open
- Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Food and Bar Movies Revealed
- CBS’s Tracker Returns October 19 for Season 3
- We Are D3 Advances to TBT Semifinals After Thrilling Quarterfinal Win
- Alaska Residents Set for $1,702 Stimulus Check This August
- Viewers Rave About BBC’s New Drama ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North’
- Anniversary of ‘Barbie’: From Hit to Critique as Discussions Shift
- Osuigwe Set for Challenger Match Against Baptiste at Canadian Open
- Bianca Andreescu Faces Barbora Krejcikova in Montreal Matchup
- Darryl Strawberry Inspires with Sermon on Addiction and Faith