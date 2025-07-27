Hospital Seeks Help to Identify Mysterious Woman After 100 Days

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) — Mount Sinai Hospital is urgently seeking help to identify a woman who has been hospitalized for over 100 days. This woman was found sitting alone at a bus stop in Harlem on April 12 at 4:45 a.m.

A bystander called 911, leading to her transport to Mount Sinai in Morningside Heights, where she has remained since then. The hospital staff described her as shy and believe she may go by the name ‘Pam.’

The woman is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, has dark brown eyes, greying black hair, and appears to be in her late 50s. She typically dresses in black clothing and covers her face when seen, according to hospital reports.

Despite efforts to learn more about her, very little information has emerged regarding the circumstances of her hospitalization. The hospital has shared a photograph of her covering her face with a towel in hopes that someone might recognize her.

Anyone who can provide information about the woman is encouraged to contact Mount Sinai’s associate director of social work Kelly LaTerra at 646-901-9309.

Historically, hospitals have struggled with identifying John or Jane Doe patients. In New York, the Department of Health has guidelines for missing individuals, including vulnerable adults. These rules were established in 2018 due to past cases where unidentified adults with medical issues went missing.

Identifying patients without violating their privacy rights remains a complex challenge for medical staff.