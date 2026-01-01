TV Host Pedro Juan Figueroa Passes Away at 56

San Juan, Puerto Rico — Pedro Juan Figueroa, a prominent television host known for his work on programs such as “Lo Sé Todo” and “Dando Candela,” died on January 1, 2026. His passing was announced by the team of “Lo Sé Todo,” where he had worked for the last several years.

In a heartfelt message posted on social media, the show’s team expressed their sorrow, stating, “His departure fills us with sadness and leaves an immense void, both professionally and personally. We stand in solidarity with his family, friends, and the entire team facing this irreparable loss. We elevate our prayers and send strength during this profoundly painful time.”

While specific details surrounding Figueroa’s cause of death were not disclosed, it had been reported in recent months that he had been facing health challenges. Followers of the show commented on noticeable changes in his appearance, and speculation regarding a serious illness circulated, although Figueroa never publicly addressed these concerns.

Figueroa had a notable career in the entertainment industry, especially in television, including time on the defunct show “Dando Candela” on Telemundo and competition on Wapa TV. His memorable catchphrase, “ponme tensión,” became widely recognized during his 12 years on “Lo Sé Todo,” where he co-hosted alongside Yulianna Vargas, Enrique “Kike” Cruz, Fernan Vélez “Nalgorazzi,” and Catherine Paola Castro.

In a separate statement, the show’s producers urged for respect regarding the privacy of Figueroa’s family during this challenging time. They added, “When the family finds it appropriate, we will share additional information. Rest in peace, Pedro Juan.”

Condolences have poured in from various public figures. Jennifer Colón Alvarado, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2024, shared, “Wow, very sad about his loss. Sending a big hug to all his loved ones!” NotiCentro entertainment reporter Nicole Chacón also expressed her grief, stating, “Oh no!! Wow… How sad. Love and peace to his loved ones.”

Pedro Juan Figueroa’s legacy and impact on the Puerto Rican entertainment landscape will be remembered.