CU Hosts Startup Showcase During Colorado Startup Week in Denver

Denver, Colorado – The University of Colorado will hold a startup showcase on Monday, September 12, during Colorado Startup Week. This free statewide event promotes entrepreneurship and innovation, inviting community members to connect with university talent.

Starting at noon and running until 5 p.m., the event will be at the Civic Center building, located at 144 W. Colfax Ave. The showcase features over 50 innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders who will engage attendees at their tables. There will also be a keynote session with speakers from various startup backgrounds and a happy hour for networking.

Event organizer Ashley Tillman emphasized the importance of building connections. “It’s really about continuing to build those bridges between campus and community because that’s really where the magic happens to take ideas that can make breakthrough changes, whether that’s in healthcare or in deep tech,” said Tillman.

Among the participating startups is Kioga, led by CEO Justin Whiteley. Kioga, which originated from CU Boulder’s neuroscience department, focuses on developing a new class of dietary ingredients based on postbiotics. These ingredients come from beneficial bacteria and aim to improve metabolic health.

Whiteley expressed his enthusiasm for the event. “This is a great exposure opportunity. It sounds like it’s a tremendously well-attended event, and we’re looking to get our name out there and help educate on the exciting stuff we’re doing,” he said.

This year marks the second time CU is hosting the startup showcase and the first time they are collaborating with Colorado Startup Week to include the local community. All CU campuses will be represented at the event.

For more information and to register, visit the University of Colorado’s website.