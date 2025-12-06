NC State Hosts UNC Asheville After Tough Loss to Auburn

RALEIGH, N.C. – The NC State men’s basketball team returns home on Saturday to face UNC Asheville after a disappointing loss to 20th-ranked Auburn earlier this week. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on The CW.

NC State is looking to bounce back from an 83-73 defeat against Auburn in the ACC/SEC Challenge. In that game, the Wolfpack struggled offensively, shooting a season-low 40.6% from the field, while Auburn showcased its shooting prowess at 59.1%. Despite the loss, NC State managed to force Auburn into 20 turnovers, a season-high for the Wolfpack.

Leading the charge for NC State in the loss was Quadir Copeland, who scored 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting. His recent performances have been impressive, as he averaged 25 points over the last two games. The Wolfpack has relied heavily on their starters, who are averaging nearly 70 points per game, illustrating their offensive depth.

On the other side, UNC Asheville is arriving in Raleigh on a high note after winning their last two games. The Bulldogs defeated App State and UNC Greensboro, with Toyaz Solomon earning Big South Conference Player of the Week honors following his strong performances. Solomon averaged 22.5 points in those games, showcasing the Bulldogs’ ability to score effectively.

The matchup marks the 20th all-time meeting between these two teams, with NC State maintaining an undefeated record of 19-0 against UNC Asheville. The last time they faced off was in 2018, when NC State dominated with a 100-47 victory.

This game presents NC State an opportunity to regain its momentum before entering ACC play. Head coach Will Wade aims for his team to shun the recent slump and return to winning ways, especially after starting the season 4-0. The Wolfpack’s well-rounded offensive attack, shooting 41% from three-point range, will be put to the test against the Bulldogs’ defense.

As both teams prepare to clash at the Lenovo Center, the anticipation builds around whether NC State can regroup and turn the page after their recent loss against a confident UNC Asheville squad.