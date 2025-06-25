Hot Temperatures Coincide with Heated NYC Mayoral Primary

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Voters are casting their ballots in a tight mayoral primary in New York City today, amid record-breaking heat. Central Park recorded a blistering 99°F (37°C), the highest temperature in over a decade. As the heat wave continues, the city’s emergency management team is providing cooling centers and has pledged to keep polling locations operational.

Former aide to President Barack Obama, Dan Pfeiffer, expressed concern over the Democratic establishment’s loyalty to former governor Andrew Cuomo, stating it’s ‘insane’ to support him over the more progressive candidate, Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old state assemblyman. The primary has become a showdown between Cuomo and Mamdani, who is seen as a democratic socialist.

Cuomo, who has faced accusations of corruption and sexual harassment, remains a controversial figure in the race. When asked about his voting strategy, he said he would only rank himself on his ballot in the new ranked-choice voting system.

Amid campaigning, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders encouraged New Yorkers to support Mamdani, who was leading in recent polls despite significant negative advertising targeting him. Actor Cynthia Nixon also urged voters not to rank Cuomo, emphasizing the importance of progressive leadership.

The polls will remain open until 9 p.m. eastern time, with many Democratic primary candidates having already voted. As the heat and political tension rise, the outcome of the primary could reshape the future of New York City leadership.