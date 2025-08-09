Hot Weather and Storms Expected in St. Louis This Weekend

St. Louis, MO – Residents in eastern Missouri and the Metro East can expect brief thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon as another wave of heat and humidity approaches early next week.

The National Weather Service reports that a slight chance of showers and storms will develop after 1 p.m. Sunday, with temperatures soaring near 96 degrees and heat indices over 100.

Winds will remain light, but storms may produce brief downpours and lightning, especially from St. Charles to downtown and into Collinsville. Some neighborhoods may stay dry while others experience a quick drenching.

Monday will bring a return to intense heat, with highs expected in the mid-90s and heat index values around 101. Storm chances will re-emerge Monday night and continue through Tuesday, potentially bringing multiple rounds of showers.

Residents with outdoor plans, including school sports practices or evening events, should be prepared for rapid weather changes and encouraged to stay hydrated. This hot and stormy pattern could persist into midweek, as Wednesday forecasts indicate a mix of sun, highs near 90, and scattered storms.

The National Weather Service advises residents to keep an eye on updates since timing and intensity of storms may shift.