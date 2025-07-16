News
Hot Weather Takes Center Stage in Hazard, Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) – Rain chances will diminish today as hot weather becomes the primary focus. Slight chances for showers and storms are expected to increase in the afternoon hours.
High temperatures are forecasted to reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s. Tuesday promises to be warm, with the mercury climbing toward 90 degrees.
On Wednesday, expect scattered showers and storms to start in the morning and persist through the day, peaking in the evening. Highs will remain in the low 90s across much of the region.
Thursday will also see similar weather patterns, with scattered showers in the morning followed by afternoon storms. The main line of storms is anticipated to arrive late in the evening, carrying into the overnight and early Friday.
Weekend forecasts suggest a continuation of storm chances with high temperatures around 87 degrees. For the most recent weather updates, residents can check the WYMT First Alert Weather App, available on mobile devices.
Stay tuned and have a great Tuesday!
