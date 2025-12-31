Hotel Accessibility Issues Persist 35 Years After ADA

WOODLAND, Calif. — A recent survey shows people with disabilities still struggle to find accessible hotel accommodations, 35 years after the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was enacted. The survey conducted by NPR highlights ongoing issues faced by wheelchair users when booking hotel rooms.

Eileen Schoch, a wheelchair user from Schenectady, New York, experienced firsthand the lack of accessibility during a trip to her mother’s funeral in Asheville, North Carolina. Despite notifying the hotel in advance, she found her room lacked proper grab bars and a usable shower, forcing her to take sponge baths for three days. “You feel that you’re treated as a second-class citizen,” Schoch said.

The survey, which interviewed 50 wheelchair users, revealed that many travelers frequently encounter frustrations when trying to book accessible rooms. Don Bergman from Jacksonville, Florida, shared his guesswork when opening hotel doors: “You hope for the best, expect the worst and then deal with what you got.”

Various factors contribute to the ongoing accessibility challenges, including the reluctance of hotels to invest in necessary modifications and the complex ownership structures of many establishments. Hotel representatives, such as Chirag Shah from the American Hotel & Lodging Association, recognize the importance of understanding and meeting the needs of disabled guests.

The ADA, signed into law by President George H.W. Bush in 1990, mandates that hotels be accessible, yet travelers report ongoing issues, such as rooms being double-booked or not having the promised amenities. Many respondents noted that despite reservations, they often arrived only to find that the accessible rooms were taken by non-disabled guests who sought them for larger space.

Barriers extend beyond just hotel rooms. Travelers highlighted issues with inadequate parking spaces, heavy doors, and narrow breakfast areas as additional obstacles upon arrival. Karen Lohr, a disabled traveler from Oakland, California, described how hotel staff sometimes misinterpret federal laws, like attempting to charge her a pet fee for her service dog.

The lack of consistency in the hotel industry complicates compliance, as many hotels are not directly owned by the brands they represent. Tima Bell, an architect who advises on hotel accessibility, emphasized that consistency is crucial for developing improved experiences for disabled travelers.

Despite the challenges, many respondents to the survey expressed a desire to continue traveling, underscoring the importance of better accessibility measures. While some hotels are taking steps to improve, the journey towards full compliance with ADA regulations remains ongoing.

On a broader level, ADA compliance remains an essential aspect of civil rights, as advocates stress that full accessibility for disabled individuals should not merely be a goal but a standard requirement.