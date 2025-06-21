Entertainment
2025’s Hottest Music Videos Celebrate Sensuality and Empowerment
LOS ANGELES, CA — The year 2025 is already highlighted by captivating twerk sessions and striking visuals. Fashion magazine Numéro has curated a selection of the sexiest music videos of the year, featuring rising stars like Tyla and Tate McRae, along with icons such as Miley Cyrus and Addison Rae.
Since the 1990s, the representation of sexuality in music videos has evolved, with pop and R&B artists using sensuality as a form of empowerment. Stars like Christina Aguilera, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, and Anitta have blurred traditional sexual boundaries by embracing and showcasing their sexuality, encouraging a more liberated expression.
The current generation of artists, which includes names like Tyla, Tate McRae, and Addison Rae, stands out for their artistic visuals and powerful vocals. Their videos often highlight various forms of sensual dance, including twerking, pole dancing, and suggestive moves, accompanied by bold and provocative lyrics.
As summer approaches, Numéro reflects on the most alluring music videos of 2025. For instance, Tate McRae’s recent hit ‘Revolving Door’ has gained traction at pop radio, landing as the most added track across Mediabase-monitored pop stations. Other noteworthy tracks from artists like SHAB and Addison Rae are also climbing the charts.
The shift towards a more confident portrayal of sexuality in music videos marks a significant trend defining 2025, a year filled with rhythm, excitement, and vibrant visuals.
